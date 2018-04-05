Toothless Celtic held at home by Dundee

A triple second-half substitution by manager Brendan Rodgers failed to inspire Celtic who laboured to a goalless draw against struggling Dundee at Parkhead on Wednesday.

Unimpressed by proceedings Rogers made a triple substitution in the 66th minute, removing big guns Socceroo Tom Rogic, Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair, but it was to no avail.

The point did move the treble-chasing home side 10 points clear of second-placed Aberdeen with six games remaining.

It also was a vital point for Dundee as it took them five clear of Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, and bottom side Partick Thistle.

It was a landmark night for 35-year-old Craig Gordon, who returned from a knee injury which had kept him out since January to make his 200th appearance for the Hoops.

There was less than three minutes played when Dundee keeper Elliot Parish was called upon to save a close-range drive from striker Moussa Dembele.

Celtic enjoyed some luck in added time when Dedryck Boyata's tackle on Roarie Deacon at the edge of the box saw the ball fly past Gordon, only to rebound off a post.

After Rodgers' substitution Celtic kept pushing forward but there was little conviction in many of their attacks and finishing.