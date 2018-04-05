Liverpool stun City to eye semi-final spot

Liverpool and Barcelona are eyeing the last four of the Champions League following big wins in the first leg of their quarter-final ties.

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool got off to a dream start with a 3-0 win over runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City, with Mohamed Salah opening the scoring after just 12 minutes.

The roof came off Anfield again in the 20th minute as Liverpool doubled their lead when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rifled in an effort from the edge of the box.

Sadio Mane added a third on the half-hour mark with the only blight for Liverpool an injury scare for Salah. The Egyptian left the field in the second term but it is not believed to be serious.

"Mo said he feels good," Klopp said, "but we will have to see about that.

"The first half was brilliant . It was how football should look.

"All the goals were fantastic. But like I say, only half-time and I only ask to play more football."

Guardiola threw on ex-Red Raheem Sterling in the 57th minute but that might have come too late.

When asked how he thought his tactical switch went, Guardiola replied: "We lost 3-0.

"In this room there is nobody - except the guy talking to you who believes we can go through."

Barcelona put one foot in the semi-finals with a 4-1 victory over Roma at the Nou Camp.

The Spanish side went ahead in the 39th minute when Daniele De Rossi turned Andres Iniesta's pass into his own net.

Barca moved further ahead with two strikes in as many minutes early in the second half, Gerard Pique netting from close range after Kostas Manolas' own goal.

Roma grabbed a lifeline in the 80th minute as Edin Dzeko produced a tidy finish, but Luis Suarez netted his first Champions League goal of the season shortly afterwards.

Liverpool were forced to apologise to City after bottles were thrown at their team bus as they arrived at Anfield.

Reds fans had organised a "coach welcome" for their Premier League rivals and their own team, lining a side street where the team buses were known to be arriving at the ground.

"We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible."

Guardiola said: "Yesterday you explained that was going to happen and it happened.

"Normally when the police know it is going to happen they try to avoid it happening. I didn't expect that from Liverpool. We came here to play football.

"I don't understand these situations. The bus is destroyed. I didn't expect it from a club as prestigious as Liverpool. Hopefully it doesn't happen again."