Langsning FC outclassed Jamshedpur FC reserve side 3-1 in an I-League second division Group C clash on Wednesday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. Stephanson Pale scored a brace for the Shillong and Jamshedpur's Subham Ghosh scored an own goal. For the home side, Mohammed Firoz Khan scored the consolation goal.

I-League 2nd Division: Langsning FC beat Jamshedpur FC reserves 3-1

Stephanson took three minutes to score the opening goal of the match to put Langsning in front. Subham Ghosh's own goal doubled the visitors' lead in the 17th minute. In the 40th minute, MD. Firoz pulled one back for Jamshedpur to reduce the margin. Stephanson completed his brace in the 62nd minute to seal a comprehensive win for Langsning FC.

Langsning registered their maiden win in the league after a draw and defeat in their first two matches. They are tied on points with the Tata Steel-owned side and are placed fourth in Group C.

Langsning next face Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting on April 9 and Jamshedpur take on ISL side Bengaluru FC's reserves on April 11.