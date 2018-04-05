News

Barcelona team news: Messi and Busquets return to starting XI against Roma

Lionel Messi makes his return to Barcelona's starting XI for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Roma at Camp Nou. 

The Argentine maestro missed both of his country's friendlies in the most recent international break due to a hamstring injury. 

Messi could only make the bench for the weekend's La Liga encounter with Sevilla, and came on as a second-half substitute to help Barcelona to a comeback 2-2 draw. 

Elsewhere, Sergio Busquets is also fit for the Blaugrana after missing three weeks due to suffering a broken bone in his foot against Chelsea on March 14. 

Ousmane Dembele must be content with a place on the bench, as Sergi Roberto has been given a start in midfield. 

For Roma, Cengiz Under and Radja Nainggolan are unavailable due to injury, while Lorenzo Pellegrini has passed a late fitness test.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Iniesta, Busquets, Rakitic, Roberto; Messi, Suarez.

Subs: Cillessen, Denis Suarez, Dembele, Paulinho, Alcacer, Andre Gomes, Vermaelen

Roma XI: Alisson; Peres, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Pellegrini, De Rossi, Strootman; Florenzi, Dzeko, Perotti

Subs: Skorupski, J. Jesus, Gonalons, Gerson, El Shaarawy, Schick, Defrel

