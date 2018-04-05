Liverpool vs Manchester City team news: Sterling dropped for Champions League clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dropped Raheem Sterling for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool.

The England international won't get the opportunity to start against his former club, with Sterling reduced to a role on the bench at Anfield.

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start on the right flank, with Ilkay Gundogan in a central attacking midfield role.

Gabriel Jesus gets the nod up top, with Sergio Aguero not available because of a knee injury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has made two changes from the side that earned a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace this past weekend.

Dejan Lovren steps in for the injured Joel Matip in central defence, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets the start over Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield.

Liverpool XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Substitutes: Mignolet, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Masterson

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, Silva; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane; Jesus

Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko