Hold your anchors, Ghana Premier League teams, for ruthless Aduana Stars are only getting started.

Unforgiving Aduana Stars to show no sympathy in Ghana Premier League

The defending champions handed Inter Allies a 6-0 drubbing in a matchday four fixture on Sunday.

And for coach Yusif Abubakar, the ‘bloodthirstiness’ is a character his side will uphold going forward.

“It’s good we scored a lot of goals but I was amazed by the spirited performance the boys displayed," the gaffer told the media.

“We had a lot of chances in our previous games but we couldn’t score, so we worked more on goal-scoring and I hope it will be consistent going forward.

“I told them this match was going to be a character match.

"They had to show their character and mental toughness.

"I didn’t do a lot of board work for this game, and truly they showed the character and won the game.

"I will make sure they continue with this character."

Aduana are seeking to win the Premier League for a second successive time following last season's triumph.

Currently placed ninth on the table and with a game in hand, the Fire Boys did not get their campaign off to a good start as they were held 0-0 by Elmina Sharks before falling 2-0 at Wafa.

Sunday's game was just their first win, with a trip to Medeama their next assignment.