Ghana international Albert Adomah has been included in the 2018 English Football League Team of the Season owing to his stellar form in the Championship this term.

Aston Villa and Ghana winger Adomah makes English Football League Team of the Season

With 30 starts in 33 games for fourth-placed Aston Villa, the winger has netted 14 times, making him one of the hit men in the English second tier.

His exploits have not gone unnoticed with this latest honour.

Adomah is not the only Lion in the XI as captain John Terry also found a place on the sheet.

League leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers have three men, comprising goalkeeper John Ruddy, Conor Coady and Ruben Neves, on the list, same as third-placed Fulham who have Ryan Sessegnon, Ryan Fredericks and Tom Cairney.

The rest of the players are James Maddison (Norwich City), Bobby Reid (Bristol City) and Matej Vydra (Derby County). Neil Warnock, whose Cardiff City side sit second on the log, manages the team.

In unarguably his most prolific season, Adomah’s 14 goals see him stand as Villa’s top scorer.

His tally remains a personal landmark, having beaten a 12-goal haul for Middlesbrough in 2013-14.

He also has five assists to his name this term.

Alongside 14 other men, Adomah was only recently shortlisted for Aston Villa’s Supporters’ Player of the Year accolade.

He joined Steve Bruce's outfit from Middlesbrough in 2016, having also been on the books of lower tier sides Barnet and Bristol City.