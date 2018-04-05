Sofapaka blew away a chance to move second on the Kenyan Premier League log after Sam Ssimbwa men suffered a slim 1-0 defeat on Wednesday.

Nzoia Sugar deny Sofapaka a chance to move second

Nzoia Sugar handed Sofapaka their first defeat in five games after the millers forced a victory at the Ruaraka Grounds.

This is the third win in a row for Nzoia whose the last trip to Rauraka was met by a 2-1 defeat by Tusker.

The win was also a first time this season that coach Bernard Mwalala has picked maximum points on the road.

Substitute Patrick Otieno scored Nzoia’s lone goal in the 82nd minute to hand the visitor maximum point against the 2009 champions.

The lose denied Sofapaka a chance to move joint second on points with Gor Mahia who were dislodged from the summit by Mathare United.

Mathare had beaten Nakumatt 3-2 in the early mid-week match staged at the same venue.

Sofapaka Starting XI: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Yusuf Mohamed(Ibrahim Kitawi), Rogers Aloro, Mohamed Kilume, Stephen Waruru, Bernard Mangoli(Kevin Kimani), Umaru Okasumba, Kennedy Oduor(Michael Oduor), Kepha Aswani.

Nzoia Starting XI: Benson Mangala, Festus Okiring, Hillary Wandera, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa(Patrick Kwitonda), Peter Gin, Luke Namanda, Stephen Wakanya, Elvis Rupia, Edger Nzano(Patrick Otieno), David Odhiambo.