Harmanjot Khabra has signed a new three-year contract with Bengaluru FC, which will see the defender stay with the club till 2021.

Harmanjot Khabra signs new three-year deal with Bengaluru FC

The right back made 13 appearances in the recently concluded Indian Super League (ISL) playing a total of 1149 minutes. But, Khabra suffered a long-term injury in an AFC Cup clash against TC Sports in the Maldives which ruled him out during the business end of the league.

“It was a very important decision for me and my experience with Bengaluru FC for the past season and a half has been an amazing one. We are one of the biggest clubs in the region and have taken Indian football to new heights. I have always received great support from everyone at the club and most importantly the fans, so I’m thrilled to continue playing for the club. I’m looking forward to lot more exciting moments in the coming years,” said Khabra on completing the formalities.

The 29-year old joins the long list of players who have signed an extension with the Blues. Previously, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu signed a five-year deal with the JSW group owned outfit. Midfielders Erk Paartalu and Dimas Delgado, also penned new contracts which will extend their stay for a year in the garden city.