EXTRA TIME: Mikel Obi, Essien, Ikeme mourn Ray Wilkins

Goal.com
Goal.com /

John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien and Carl Ikeme have paid tribute to former England captain Ray Wilkins who died on Wednesday.

The former Queens Park Rangers and Fulham manager suffered a cardiac arrest late last month and passed away at the hospital, aged 61.

And ex-Chelsea players including Essien, Mikel and the Wolverhampton Wanderers' goalkeeper have paid their respect to the former Chelsea assistant coach.







