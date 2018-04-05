EXTRA TIME: Mikel Obi, Essien, Ikeme mourn Ray Wilkins

John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien and Carl Ikeme have paid tribute to former England captain Ray Wilkins who died on Wednesday.

The former Queens Park Rangers and Fulham manager suffered a cardiac arrest late last month and passed away at the hospital, aged 61.

And ex-Chelsea players including Essien, Mikel and the Wolverhampton Wanderers' goalkeeper have paid their respect to the former Chelsea assistant coach.