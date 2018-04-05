Heartland coach Ezekiel Onyegbule says the return of Nnamdi Egbujor will help bolster the Naze Millionaires’ attack when they face Rivers United on Wednesday.

Heartland’s Onyegbule welcomes Egbujor's return for Rivers United

The team handler disclosed that they sorely missed the forward in their tie with Nasarawa United due to his industriousness and eye for goals.

“Egbujor is with us to Port Harcourt because he has served his one-match suspension and we are glad he is here with us because we really missed him against Nasarawa United and his presence will help to brighten up our attack,” Onyegbule told Goal.

“I am happy we got a win against Nasarawa United and with Rivers United ahead of us next, we are set for the game. We have prepared the minds of the players and we expect them to give their best in Port Harcourt.

“The team is taking shape since we arrived and we are hoping for a positive outcome in. The players have shown the willingness to learn during the training sessions we have had and the one with Nasarawa United is still very fresh in our minds."

The newly appointed coach, however, charged his players to play without fear and strive to hold on to ball possession to make the game difficult for their hosts.

“I have told my players that for us to get a result against Rivers United, we must try to stick together and strive to keep possession," he continued.

"We must do everything to show that we are not afraid of them and this must reflect in the way we play for the most part of the game.

"We know what impact a negative result can have on our position in the league table and we must do everything possible to resist it.”