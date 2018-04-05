Francis Omondi believes Mathare United will win the league

Mathare United forward, Francis Omondi believe that the ‘Slum Boys’ will lift their first Kenyan Premier League since 2008, this year.

Omondi scored his fourth goal of the season in 3-2 win over Nakumatt in a mid-week match staged on Wednesday.

Omondi second goal plus the opener from Cliff Nyakeya and the match winner from Clifford Alwanga propelled Mathare to the summit of the league.

Omondi is convinced that Mathare United have enough firepower to snatch the title from the rough hands of K’Ogalo.

“This is our year. Our target is to win the league," Omondi said in a post-match interview.

The win pushed Mathare United to the top of the standing with 20 points, one better than defending champions, Gor Mahia who have two games in hand.