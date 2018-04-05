Kenyan Premier League debutants Vihiga United collected their first three points on Wednesday after downing former champions, Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal.

KPL Round Up: Vihiga United picks first maximum points of the season

The soldiers came into the match as clear favourites following their good run in the past matches.

Chris Masinza lone goal in the 86th minute ensured his side bags maximum points after he connected Chris Okwemba's inch-perfect pass.

The win pushed Vihiga to 14th place on the log with seven points while the soldiers are placed in the seventh position.

In another league match played, Thika United's winless run continued after they were held to a barren draw by Chemelil Sugar.

The sugar men had lost on Friday by a solitary goal against Mathare and were aiming at bouncing back with a win. However, the milkmen stood their ground to get a point.

Posta Rangers produced a 2-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz while Mathare United moved top of the league with a 3-2 victory over Nakumatt FC.