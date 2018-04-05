Kenya 1-0 Uganda: Harambee Starlets secure slim win in Awcon qualifier

Harambee Starlets started their Awcon journey with a slim 1-0 victory against Crested Cranes of Uganda on Wednesday.

Kenya 1-0 Uganda: Harambee Starlets secure slim win in qualifier

Kenya came into the match as favourites following their initial 4-0 wins against their neigbours in a friendly and Cecafa competition respectively.

The inclusion of the experienced Cheris Avilia, Esse Akida and Neddy Atieno gave the David Ouma an upper hand at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. But it was a lone goal by Lilian Odera, in the 54th minute that handed Kenya maximum points.

The return leg will be played in Uganda on Sunday, April 8, where the aggregate winner will face Equatorial Guinea in the final hurdle.

Kenya XI: Poline Atieno (GK), Wendy Achieng, Dorcas Sikobe, Carolyne Anyango, Cheris Avilia, Elizabeth Ambogo, Mwanahalima Adam, Lilian Adera, Neddy Atieno, Esse Akida and Cynthia Shilwatso.

Substitutes: Maureen Shimuli (GK), Dorris Anyango, Pauline Musungu, Sheryll Angachi, Corazone Aquino, Mercy Achieng, Phoebe Owiti.

Uganda XI: Ruth Aturo (GK), Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Shadia Nankya, Yudaya Nakayenze, Tracy Akiror, Asia Nakibuuka, Shakira Mutibwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Hasifah Nassuna and Zainah Namuleme.

Substitutes: Daisy Nakaziro, Christine Nambirige, Gladys Nakito, Spencer Nakachwa, Damali Matama, Winnie Babirye and Shamirah Nalugya.