Mathare United continued with their exemplary run in the top tier after defeating hapless Nakumatt FC 3-2 in an entertaining match played at Ruaraka Grounds.

Nakumatt 2-3 Mathare United: 'Slum Boys' dislodge Gor Mahia again

It took the Francis Kimanzi coached side less than two minutes to find the back of the net. The ball was played wide to Martin Ongori, who took his time to bring in an inviting cross, and the former Gor Mahia youth man Cliff Nyakeya turned it in.

The hosts reacted by initiating attack after attack, and were unlucky not to equalize in the 7th minute. Sylvester Ochichi's effort found its way past Robert Mboya, but Ongori was there to clear the danger.

A few seconds later, it was Mwenda Franklin, who was forced into a fine save by Clifford Alwanga. The ball went out for corner and the unmarked Alwanga rose highest to force the custodian to a good save, with the resulting corner fruitless.

Nakumatt's will to get an equalizer paid dividends in the 22nd minute. Francis Omondi fouled Boniface Bukhekhe in the eighteen yard box, and Donald Mosoti converted the resulting penalty.

The ‘slum boys’ started the second half on a higher note, and they were rewarded two minutes later. Jacob Faina fouled Mathare United captain George Owino, who was aiming at getting the ball from a corner-kick.

Francis Omondi rose for the occasion, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to put his side into the lead.The final nail for the hosts came in an hour mark. Ezekiel Seda did well to dribble the ball to the byline before cutting it in for the unmarked Clifford Alwanga, who banged it home to complete the route.

There was late drama though into the stoppages. The ball was played into Mathare United's danger zone, and Ongori's high boot caught an opponent leaving the referee with no option but award a penalty that was again converted by Mosoti.

It however, proved to be too little too late as Mathare United went home smiling with maximum points and place on top of the table.

Mathare United XI: 1. Robert Mboya (GK) 25. Samuel Olwande 20.Martin Ongori 6. George Owino (C) 19. Johnstone Omurwa 5. Francis Omondi 4. Edward Seda 29. Chrispin Oduor 11. Cliff Nyakeya 2. Daniel Mwaura 21, and Clifford Alwanga.

Subs: 30. Job Ochieng’ (GK) 16.David Owino 22. Roy Okal 27. Tyson Otieno 13. John Mwangi 15.Ronald Reagan 24. and Klinsman Omulanga.