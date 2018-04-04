Kaizer Chiefs will be away to Free State Stars on Wednesday night, and while the two teams still consider themselves genuine title contenders, they are far behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Free State Stars - Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Eymael auditions for Amakhosi gig as Komphela retains title hope

Three points will be at stake when the two sides clash at Goble Park Stadium, but for both coaches, this encounter could determine their futures at their respective clubs.

Luc Eymael has already been linked with a possible move to Amakhosi, while Steve Komphela's future is hanging by a thread following a spell of almost three years without a major trophy.

Of course the Nedbank Cup match between the sides in two-week's time will paint a clearer picture as to whether Komphela goes or stays, but for Eymael, if he fancies his chances of taking over from the former Bafana Bafana skipper, he will want to guide his team past Chiefs.

While both matches are equally important as Komphela said in his pre-match interview, both coaches know deep down that nothing beats the semi-final encounter which is scheduled for the weekend of April 21.

Whoever wins that match will stand a good chance of winning silverware this season, and the pressure is definitely on Komphela to prove that he is still the right man for the Amakhosi job.

Eymael doesn't necessarily need to win both matches to prove that he's among the top coaches in the league, but winning against his potential employers later this month could be the cherry on top.

Amakhosi head into Wednesday's encounter on the back of a 1-0 win over Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup, while Ea Lla Koto needed penalties to edge out National First Division (NFD) side Ubuntu Cape Town.

However, Stars players don't need any added motivation to match Chiefs pound for pound, and this is what should make the encounter more exciting.

There are several players who migjht have a point to prove against Chiefs. Siphelele Mthembu, who is scoring goals for the Free State outfit will no doubt want to show Komphela what he has been missing in his team.

Komphela deemed Mthembu surplus to requirements just less than a year ago, and the player had to work his socks off to regain his form.

Sinethemba Jantjie is another player that Chiefs should be wary of, especially after letting him slip through their fingers during the January transfer window. This will be Jantjie's biggest chance to prove that he's ready to move to a big team like Amakhosi.

Komphela will again pin his hopes on Leonardo Castro upfront, and he will hope to see his South American striker firing on all cylinders again, starting with the game against Stars.

Ryan Moon wasn't at his usual best in the previous encounter against Baroka, and it will be interesting to see if the coach will continue to utilize him going forward, especially because it's clear that his confidence has suffered a knock.

In head-to-head stats, Stars and Chiefs have met 28 times in all competitions since 2005. The Glamour Boys have dominated this fixture with 16 wins to Stars' three, while nine matches ended in draws.

Stars have not beaten Chiefs in open play since April 14, 2012, and since then, they have suffered eight defeats at the hands of the Naturena-based side.