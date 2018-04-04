Gor Mahia captain Haron Shakava calls for support ahead of SuperSport United clash

Gor Mahia captain Haron Shakava has predicted a tough match against visiting South African side SuperSport United on Sunday.

The reigning Kenyan champions will host SuperSport United at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos in the play-offs of Caf Confederation Cup.

Sunday’s match will bring together two teams going through two parallel forms in their respective domestic league.

While Gor Mahia are enjoying top form in Kenyan Premier League, SuperSport United are just four places from the bottom in the Absa Premier League.

But captain Shakava believes that the form will play a very little impact on the tie and has appealed to the ever faithful K’Ogalo fans to turn up In large numbers and cheer the team to victory.

“It will not be an easy match…because last year SuperSport United played in the same competition up to the final but we are ready to face them. Our aim is to win and nothing less.

“We are home and Gor Mahia die-hards should try and turn up in their droves to cheer the team for good result. We can do it!”

Gor Mahia dropped to the lower tier competition after falling 1-0 on aggregate to Esperance of Tunisia.