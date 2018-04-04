Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has rubbished suggestions that he raised his performance level against Sevilla in a bid to win an extension with the Bundesliga champions-elect.

‘I always give my best’ – Ribery denies extra effort to win Bayern extension

The former France international winger’s deal at the Allianz Arena expires in the summer and, on the eve of his 35th birthday, there have been questions raised over his longevity.

However, in turning in a fine display in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory, he showed there is still plenty of life left in him.

Speaking after that 2-1 success in Spain, he rejected the claim that he had raised his level with the intention of getting a new deal.

“That’s not in question,” he told Sky Germany. “I always play with character. When I’m on the pitch I always give everything for my team.”

Ribery warned of the dangers of thinking that the job is already done.

“We must not believe that we’re already in the semi-finals,” he said, pointing out the flaws in the display.

“We weren’t well organised in the first half and we didn’t push forward. At the break, the coach refocused us.

“Sevilla are a very good team playing very good football, but we reacted well after going 1-0 down.”

Bayern are expected to seal the Bundesliga title on Saturday, when they face Augsburg. It will be Ribery’s eighth German crown with Bayern and he is aiming to make it a second Champions League title since he arrived at the club in 2007.