Sofapaka head coach Sam Ssimbwa has named his finest eleven to play Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday.

Kepha Aswani to lead Sofapaka against Nzoia Sugar

Rogers Aloro, who shone in his last match against Nakumatt, will marshal the defense with Bernard Mang'oli making a return in the midfield. Kevin Kimani will be the creative mind in that midfield.

Ezekiel Okare and Stephen Waruru will start from the bench alongside Morris Odipo.

Sofapaka XI: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Yusuf Mohamed, Rogers Aloro, Mohamed Kilume, Kevin Kimani, Bernard Mang'oli, Umaru Kasumba, Kennedy Oduor and Kepha Aswani.

Subs: Emmanuel Opiyo, Morris Odipo, Stephen Waruru, Ezekiel Okare, Micheal Oduor, Ibrahim Kitawi and Samson Eshikumo.