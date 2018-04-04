Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela has revealed that their plan is to win all their remaining league games of the season in an attempt to the keep their title hopes of alive.

Steve Komphela: Kaizer Chiefs are on a must-win-all plan

The Soweto giants are in Bethlehem for their 25th league match of the season against Free State Stars, who are seen as title contenders after an impressive campaign under Luc Eymael.

Amakhosi on the other hand, have had a difficult season, and while they have managed to stay in the race for the better part of the season, they appear to have fallen behind the chasing pack as they now find themselves seven points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We are going all out for a win. We are on a must-win-all plan for the remaining six league fixtures. It is the final lap and all the teams are making a final push. Some want to win the league to play in the African Champions League, there’s the Top 8 and others want to avoid relegation. So, it is game on,” Komphela told the Amakhosi website.

Following their win over Baroka in Port Elizabeth over the weekend, Komphela said they have had one training session which is not enough, but he feels his charges have recovered well enough to be ready for Stars.

He wants his troops to build on their win over Baroka by ensuring that they beat a Stars side that is stubborn to beat at Goble Park Stadium.

“We had one training session since the Nedbank Cup game on Saturday; that’s not much, but we have recovered and [we] are ready for Stars. They are competing well and their log position tells a story of their season so far. They play as a team. Siphelele Mthembu, who played for us, is doing well and another threat is Sinethemba Jantjie,” he said.

“We are looking at a continuation after booking a win in last Saturday’s cup game. We hope lady luck will add to the chances that we create and that, as a result, we will score more goals,” continued the 50-year-old mentor.

Chiefs were recently pitted against Ea Lla Koto in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup, but Komphela doesn't think that have any negative impact on his team negatively, except the psychological effects, which he will try to eliminate them.

“That we will face them soon again in a cup match will have no impact on today’s encounter. There is a lot at stake as both league and cup matches are equally important. We will not pull any punches; we will have a full swing at them," warned Komphela.

"Of course, the psychological impact of having a league and a cup match against Free State Stars in a short space of time will be there, but we are professional enough to know that every game is as important,” he said.

With 18 points to play for before the end of the season, and Komphela's message to the players is for them to remain professional until they are completely out of the title race.

“It is six matches to go – 18 points to play for. The message to the team is clear, 'be professional about it until the ‘fat lady’ sings'. We want to play good football and get a result tonight,” concluded the former Ea Lla Koto mentor.