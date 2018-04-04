SuperSport United, Lamontville Golden Arrows and Polokwane City will all be looking to move further away from the relegation zone in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s PSL Joint Preview: Polokwane welcome SuperSport, Dikwena to humble Baroka, CT City host wounded Arrows

Polokwane, who have tasted only one win in their last five league games, are set to host fellow strugglers SuperSport at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. Kick-off is at 19h30.

Rise and Shine are placed 13th on the league standings having lost 1-0 away to Maritzburg United in their previous encounter a fortnight ago.

They are only three points above the relegation zone and they will look to league’s top goalscorer Rodney Ramagalela when face SuperSport.

Matsatsantsa, who won their last competitive game 2-1 against Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the Caf Confederation Cup, are winless in their last four domestic league games.

The Tshwane giants are placed 14th on the league standings with 27 points from 24 matches - only three points above the relegation play-off spot.

Thabo Mnyamane, who netted twice against Petro de Luanda, could be key to Matsatsantsa’s victory over Rise and Shine.

Polokwane’s duo of Sibusiso Sikhosana and Simphiwe Hlongwane will miss the game due to suspension, while SuperSport captain Dean Furman is also suspended.

Polokwane and SuperSport have met nine times in the league with the latter winning four games compared to Rise and Shine’s one win, while three games ended in a draw.

The two teams drew 1-1 in the first league game in Tshwane last January.

Meanwhile, Arrows will travel to the Cape Town Stadium where they are scheduled to take on top eight hopefuls Cape Town City. Kick-off is at 19h30.

Abafana Bes’thende, who have lost three of their last five league games, were beaten 2-1 by Orlando Pirates at home in their previous match a fortnight ago.

The defeat left Arrows placed 12th on the league standings with 27 points from 24 matches. They are three points above the relegation zone.

Jabulani Shongwe, who scored against Pirates last month, will be looking to find the back of the net again and help his side return to winning ways against City.

The Citizens are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup match having also lost four of their last five league games.

They are placed sixth on the league standings having accumulated 34 points from 24 games. They are three points behind fourth-placed Free State Stars.

City’s dangerman is Bradley Ralani, who is in good form at the moment having grabbed an assist and a goal in his last two games.

Both City and Arrows have no suspensions. The two teams have met three times in the league with both teams recording one win each , while one game ended in a draw in the first round clash in November 2017.

Lastly, relegation threatened Platinum Stars will welcome top eight hopefuls Baroka FC at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. Kick-off is at 19h30.

Dikwena suffered their third consecutive defeat when they lost 1-0 away to Bloemfontein Celtic two weeks ago.

Stars find themselves placed 16th on the league standings with only 17 points from 24 games. They are seven points behind 15th-placed Ajax, who have a game in hand.

Bonginkosi Ntuli remains Dikwena’s main striker and the North West side will be hoping that Sundowns loanee regains his scoring form against Baroka.

Bakgaga, who lost 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup game over the weekend, are unbeaten in their four league games having played to a 1-1 stalemate with the defending league champions Wits away two weeks ago.

The Limpopo-based side is placed seventh on the league standings with 32 points from 24 games. They are two points behind sixth-placed City.

Mpho Kgaswane, who missed Baroka's clash with Chiefs, is back from suspension and the attacker could be key to Bakgaka's victory in Rustenburg.

Stars head coach Roger de Sa will not be on the bench as he is expected to serve his suspension. Baroka do not have any suspenions.

Stars and Baroka have met three times in the league. Bakgaka are undefeated against Dikwena having recorded one win and two draws against their opponents. The two teams drew 2-2 in Polokwane last November.