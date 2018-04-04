Esse Akida will start for Harambee Starlets when they take on Uganda in an Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifier on Wednesday.

Esse Akida returns for Harambee Starlets against Uganda

Akida has shaken off an ankle injury that ruled her out of a friendly against Zambia and has been named in the starting line-up, alongside regulars Neddy Atieno and Mwanahalima Adam.

Wendy Achieng will bear the captain’s armband. The match is set to kick-off at 3pm at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Kenya XI: Poline Atieno (GK), Wendy Achieng, Dorcas Sikobe, Carolyne Anyango, Cheris Avilia, Elizabeth Ambogo, Mwanahalima Adam, Lilian Adera, Neddy Atieno, Esse Akida and Cynthia Shilwatso.

Substitutes: Maureen Shimuli (GK), Dorris Anyango, Pauline Musungu, Sheryll Angachi, Corazone Aquino, Mercy Achieng, Phoebe Owiti.

Uganda XI: Ruth Aturo (GK), Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Shadia Nankya, Yudaya Nakayenze, Tracy Akiror, Asia Nakibuuka, Shakira Mutibwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Hasifah Nassuna and Zainah Namuleme.

Substitutes: Daisy Nakaziro, Christine Nambirige, Gladys Nakito, Spencer Nakachwa, Damali Matama, Winnie Babirye and Shamirah Nalugya.