The Premier Soccer League title race hots up this week as a refreshed Orlando Pirates are at home to a wounded Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night.

Orlando Pirates – Bloemfontein Celtic Preview: The Buccaneers look to close the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns

Despite having last tasted action more than two weeks ago, the Soweto giants are well rested and are favourites to secure the full three points.

In their last match, they faced Golden Arrows and cruised to a 2-1 win away in Durban, but meeting Siwelele grants coach Milutin Sredojevic and his men an opportunity to keep their league title hopes alive.

Although they always insisted they are not challenging for the league crown, Pirates are keeping log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns on their toes.

After 26 matches, they have 42 points next to their name and a win will take them to 45 points and up to the summit, but that move to the summit depends on the result between the Brazilians and Chippa United on the same night.

However, meeting Celtic who are licking their wounds from their 2-1 Nedbank Cup loss against Maritzburg United last weekend means Pirates must be wary of taking their visitors for granted.

Moreover, Pirates’ 1-0 loss to Cape Town City in the Ke Yona competition exerts more pressure on the 1995 African champions to challenge for the league and end their trophy drought.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-0 win for the Soweto giants through Musa Nyatama's solitary strike and playing at home brings some comfort. But Sredojevic will want aggression and discipline in order to convert their chances.

Looking at Veselin Jelusic’s troops, the Free State-based outfit will also have a win in their sights as they challenge for a spot in the MTN8 Cup competition next season.

Having lost the Telkom Knockout Cup to eventual winners, Bidvest Wits, Celtic are under pressure to wrap up their league campaign with a bang.

Phunya Sele Sele are always a threat to their hosts whenever they renew their rivalry at Orlando Stadium and this game is no different.

Celtic occupy the ninth spot with 32 points from 24 league games, and a win will revive their top eight finish aspirations.

In head to head statistics, the two PSL clubs have clashed in 59 league matches dating back to 1985 – Pirates have claimed 30 wins compared to 14 for Celtic.

Meanwhile, 15 matches have ended in draws, but the Soweto giants have won 19 of their 29 home league matches against the Bloemfontein side, suffering four defeats in the process.

The Orlando Stadium will be the venue for this encounter at 19:30.