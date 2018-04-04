After impressing against Karibangi Sharks, Enosh Ochieng has been named in Ulinzi Stars squad to face Vihiga United on Wednesday.

Enosh Ochieng named in Ulinzi Stars squad to face Vihiga United

Ochieng has kept his place in the team and will be among the players vying for starting berths in the first ever meeting between Vihiga United and Ulinzi Stars. Omar Mbongi and Kelvin Amwayi are still out with injury while Collins Ochieng continues with rehab.

Defensive mainstays Oliver Ruto and George Omondi are also in as well as deputy captain Mohamed Hassan and skipper James Saruni who have solidified the defence since coming in at the start of February.

Brian Birgen, who has made great strides since recovering from the injury that kept him out in the opening matches of the season, is also in the squad and will be looking to build on his assist in the game against Sharks.

Ulinzi Stars squad: James Saruni (C), Timothy Odhiambo, Brian Birgen, Cylus Shitote, Benson Sande, Oliver Ruto, George Omondi, Boniface Onyango, Enosh Ochieng, Daniel Waweru, Ibrahim Shambi, Hassan Mohamed, Churchill Muloma, Bernard Ongoma, Cliff Kasuti, Michael Otieno, Elvis Nandwa and Masita Masuta.