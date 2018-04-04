Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo has termed their fixture against Vihiga United as the toughest so far this season.

Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo warns players not to underrate Vihiga United

The Soldiers will play host to the promoted side in a league match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Wednesday and coach Nyaudo has challenged his charges not to be complacent.

“Going to this game, we know we are playing a team giving their all for the first win and it means we are on to the toughest match so far in the season and we cannot afford to be complacent.

“Last year, we lost to Zoo FC at Afraha; that was their first win of the season after a bad start and I think those memories are very clear to the players,” warned Nyaudo.

Midfielder Cliff Kasuti complained of a knock in the rib after the weekend win against Kariobangi Sharks but he was checked and is okay for the mid-week clash.

“We have had limited training sessions in the days after the weekend game but the general feeling in camp is good and the players feel ready for the clash.

“A few players complained about knocks from the weekend game but they are fit and were part of both sessions and that is a good sign,” Nyaudo told the club’s official website.

Even as coach Nyaudo plots for a win against the newly promoted side, he believes it is just a matter of time before Manoah’s team gets it right.

“Vihiga is a good team and we do not want to fall victim again. They have a very good coach in Manoah; a very experienced tactician and good reader of the game. It is just that things have not gone his way but that doesn’t take away the fact that he is one of the top coaches around.”