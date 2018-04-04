Mathare United have welcomed David Owino for their fixture against Nakumatt on Wednesday.

David Owino returns for Mathare United against Nakumatt FC

Owino returns to the match day squad after being handed a rest in the previous assignment against Chemelil Sugar. He replaces Gilbert Osonga. Klinsman Omulanga takes up the place of Elijah Mwanzia in what is the only other change.

The remaining players were on duty last time out in the 1-0 win over Chemelil Sugar.

Full Squad Goalkeepers: Robert Mboya, Job Ochieng’; Defenders: Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, George Owino, Johnstone Omurwa, David Owino; Midfielders: Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Francis Omondi, Chrispin Oduor, Tyson Otieno; Forwards: Clifford Alwanga, Ronald Reagan, Klinsman Omulanga, Daniel Mwaura, John Mwangi and Cliff Nyakeya.