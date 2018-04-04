Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he voted for Mohamed Salah to become PFA Player of the Year!

De Bruyne votes for Salah to be PFA Player of the Year!

The Manchester City and Liverpool stars have been in incredible form so far this season, De Bruyne inspiring his side's title charge and Salah having a stunning debut season at Anfield.

Due to City's season - they need only beat Manchester United this weekend to win the Premier League title - De Bruyne is widely regarded as the favourite for the individual award.

However, Salah, who has scored 29 goals in 31 Premier League games this season, has received the Belgian's vote!

Players cannot vote for a player on their own team, but De Bruyne has taken the surprising step of voting for his main rival.

"I voted for Salah. He deserves it. If it's no-one from our team, I think he deserves it," he told BT Sport. "I don't look at what happened before, I wouldn't know how to choose anybody else, outside of Salah, if it's not our team."

However, De Bruyne also reserved special praise for Tottenham's Harry Kane and his City team-mate, David Silva.

"I'm fair. If he wins, he wins. I think he's up there with Kane, me, and Silva, they're the four best players of this year, constantly. I'm honest about voting. I vote for him if he deserves it. If other people don't do it, I don't mind."

The two will come face-to-face on Wednesday evening, when City travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The pair have faced off twice already this season, with City thumping the Reds 5-0 at the Etihad and Liverpool winning 4-3 at Anfield - Pep Guardiola's side's only Premier League loss of the campaign.

De Bruyne is also allowed to cast a ballot for the Young Player of the Year, and he voted for Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez, who has been a revelation since arriving from Ajax in a £42 million deal in the summer.

De Bruyne has enjoyed a brilliant season of his own, scoring seven goals and providing 15 assists in 31 league appearances.