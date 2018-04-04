Mamelodi Sundowns - Chippa United Preview: The Brazilians look to turn up the heat against the Chilli Boys

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to maintain their advantage at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log when they welcome a dangerous Chippa United to Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

Masandawana are currently just a solitary point above rivals Orlando Pirates in the league standings and victory will go a long way towards their title aspirations. But the clash will certainly be no walk in the park for Sundowns especially in their own backyard.

The Brazilians have endured a tough time in Tshwane this season, but seem to have put their struggles aside of late as they are currently unbeaten in their last five games at home in all competitions. The Chilli Boys though, will be wary and with a top eight place in jeopardy they are likely to give their all against Sundowns.

Worryingly for Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will be the factoring in of fatigue. Sundowns most recently came off an energy sapping Nedbank Cup victory over Cape Town City, and with a heavily congested schedule to deal with this month, Mosimane may opt to change things around slightly, especially when considering that Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits still lie in wait.

But one player who is likely not to be rested is talisman Percy Tau. The 23-year-old continued his rich vein of goal scoring form on the weekend, and with nine league goals to his name already this season, Sundowns’ hopes of PSL glory could very well rest on his shoulders.

Although, on paper Sundowns are clear favourites, going into the clash Chippa will not be deterred. The Eastern Cape-based outfit have not lost to the Tshwane giants since 2016, and while coach Vladislav Heric’s men have struggled of late, they will be buoyed on by the fact that they last defeated an in-form Free State Stars prior to the international break.

Chippa certainly cannot be taken for granted especially in the final fifteen minutes of the game. According to statistics, Chippa are at their most dangerous towards the death, having scored 33% if their goals in that respective time period, which makes them unpredictable.

But Sundowns will not be too concerned, as despite their at times leaky defence, they have only conceded 20 goals in the league, complimenting it with a goal return of an impressive 37 strikes in 23 games.

Nonetheless, with so much at stake for both teams, the clash promises to be a thrilling affair which could see fans trot in their numbers to the stadium.