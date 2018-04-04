Football and rumours go hand in hand and we've got you covered with all the whispers swirling around this week in Australia.

Wanderers set to swoop for duo

A-League transfer news & rumours: Wanderers recruitment drive continues, Leroy George latest

The Covert Agent revealed over the weekend that Western Sydney coach Josep Gombau's recruitment for next season has stepped up another notch with Adelaide United defender Tarek Elrich and Melbourne City winger Nick Fitzgerald both likely to sign for the Wanderers next season.

Elrich, who played for the red and black before joining United, has only just returned from injury but looks unlikely to force his way into Marco Kurz' side anytime soon while Nick Fitzgerald has stalled somewhat after a bright start to the season under Warren Joyce.

On the verge of missing out on the finals for just the second time in their history, the Wanderers appear to already have an eye on rebuilding for next season with previous reports suggesting Melbourne City duo Bruce Kamau and Ruon Tongyik are also set to move to Western Sydney next season.

Victory closing in on Mariners defender

The World Game is reporting that Storm Roux will leave the Central Coast at season's end in favour of a move to Melbourne Victory who are looking to fill a vacancy at right back following the mid-season departure of Jason Geria.

First revealed by The Covert Agent, Geria departed Victory for J.League 2 side JEF United with Thomas Deng currently filling the void despite being more comfortable at centre back.

Roux has played internationally for New Zealand and started his career with Perth Glory in the 2012/13 season before moving to Mariners who he has been with for five seasons.

Henrique secures Brisbane Roar extension

After rejoining Brisbane mid-season, Brazilian striker Henrique appears to have earned himself a contract extension according to The Courier Mail .

The 32-year-old showed he still has a scoring touch over the weekend netting the winning goal against the Mariners with the report suggestion he will be offered a contract for the 2018/19 season.

Debuting for the Roar in 2008, the 'Slippery Fish' spent eight seasons in Brisbane before a short spell with Adelaide and Thailand club Chiangrai United.

Leroy George in Victory's sights

The Covert Agent's fierce rival and sometimes friend, Mr Walker Agent, is reporting that a new deal for Leroy George is ready to be offered by Melbourne Victory.

George has been arguably one of the best in the A-League this season and has been instrumental in Victory's charge to the finals.

The Dutchman has seven goals and leads the league for assists with 13 - five more than the next best.

He'll be a man in demand next season and Victory will need to play their cards right if they are to hold onto him.