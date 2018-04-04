Bravery the key to beating Man City: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes only the brave prosper against Manchester City.

And that is why he has every faith in his players ahead of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City..

City's only Premier League defeat on their way to a title which is all but won, and could be secured this weekend, came at Anfield in January after Pep Guardiola's side were blown away in 10 second-half minutes.

But the thrilling 4-3 victory was not just about that brief, irresistible spell, but the approach Liverpool took from the start as they were on the front foot from the off.

It is the only way Klopp knows to play and is part of the reason why the six victories he has masterminded in 12 matches against Guardiola is more than any other manager.

"What they (City) do, they do at the highest level. They have a specific way of playing and that makes it all difficult," he said.

"If you are brave, if you are ready to make mistakes, if you are ready to enjoy the work and your attitude is at the highest level, if your character is at the highest level, then you have a chance - and that's the only thing I need.

"It's difficult to be brave against them because you can suffer."

Left-back Andrew Robertson admits that, other than facing Barcelona's Lionel Messi, City present a defender's toughest test.

"Of course. You are playing against the best team in the league this season," he said.

"The people you are coming up against our world class players and you need 100 per cent concentration."

The Scotland international is likely to be charged with keeping quiet former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling, who has scored 21 goals in 43 appearances this season and become a key part of Guardiola's plans.