Rival fans applaud 'absolutely breathtaking' Ronaldo goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice, including with a spectacular overhead kick, as holders Real Madrid swept to a 3-0 win at Juventus to put themselves in a strong position to advance to the last four of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich also have a foot in the door of the semi-finals after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Sevilla in their quarter-final first-leg match.

In Turin, Ronaldo became the first player to score in 10 straight Champions League games when he prodded home Isco's cross in the third minute against Juventus.

Juve were hoping to avenge their 4-1 defeat to Real in the Champions League final last season in Cardiff, but were left stunned by a a brilliant overhead kick from Ronaldo to make it two for Real in the 64th.

The Portugal striker then capped a man-of-the-match performance by providing the pass for Brazil defender Marcelo to score a third in the 72nd.

Ronaldo has now scored for a ninth straight game for Real, has 14 in the Champions League this season and been on target in every game in the competition's current campaign.

"That was a golazo (dream goal) from Cristiano. He's in such good form. Let's hope he can continue like this for the remainder of the season," Real captain Sergio Ramos said.

"We saw what Ronaldo is and always has been - a player of an extraordinary level who along with Leo Messi is achieving the greatest heights," said Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

"This means they can be compared to Maradona and Pele for the way they ultimately are able to decide matches and trophies won by their teams."

The goal was so good, even Juventus fans stood to applaud the effort.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead goal was so beautiful even Juventus fans gave up and started cheering him. 😂😂😂#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/XiSZfPxqpi — ❂ 𝚈ü𝚋𝚋îę 𝚄𝚖𝚘𝚑 ❂ (@Yubbie007) April 3, 2018

Juventus fans stood up and applaud Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring an overhead kick.



His reaction says it all. pic.twitter.com/2l4xuyqwEe — Toni Kroos (@KroosNation) April 3, 2018

The Juventus fans applauding Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick is one of the great Champions League moments. #UCL — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) April 3, 2018

In an even first half, Real keeper Keylor Navas kept his side in front with quick reflexes to thwart Gonzalo Higuain at close range, while at the other end Toni Kroos had a shot against the bar with Gianluigi Buffon beaten.

Paulo Dybala saw a free kick deflected just wide as Juve went close to levelling, until Ronaldo had even the home fans applauding with his second goal.

The match then slipped away from the Italians when Dybala was dismissed following a second yellow card two minutes later, and Real, seeking a third straight Champions League title, soon added their third.

Social media soon flooded with messages about the remarkable bicycle kick goal.

Seen a lot of great goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is a joke 😱 what a player! 🔥🔥🔥 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 3, 2018

Someone once said to me (or I might have read it):



If an artist created the perfect footballer, it would be Lionel Messi. If an engineer created the perfect footballer, it would be Cristiano Ronaldo.



We are so lucky to live in this era. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 3, 2018

Zinedine Zidane’s reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick is all of us. pic.twitter.com/AxNxIWrwp3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 3, 2018

In his own words Ronaldo said "No one works as hard as me,you gonna be you,I will be me,No one will ever be like Cristiano Ronaldo!



Legendary pic.twitter.com/M1EXlW3ss5 — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo is unarguably the greatest UCL player in history, you'd be utterly deluded to argue it.



Most goals



Most assists



Most Final wins



Joint Most trophies



90% of all UCL individual records. — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) April 3, 2018

Sevilla, in the last eight of the European Cup/Champions League for the first time since their only previous appearance in 1958, have a tough task of progressing after defeat to visiting Bayern.

Pablo Sarabia fired the Spanish side ahead in the 32nd minute after missing an earlier opportunity but Bayern levelled when Franck Ribery's cross was deflected into his own goal by Jesus Navas five minutes later.

Bayern, in their seventh consecutive quarter-final and looking to avoid a fifth successive elimination at the hands of a Spanish side, struck the winner in the 68th minute when Ribery found Thiago Alcantara at the far post to head home.

The remaining two first-leg matches on Wednesday see Liverpool play Manchester City in the all-Premier League encounter, while Barcelona greet Roma.