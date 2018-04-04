Bidvest Wits and AmaZulu FC both moved further away from the relegation zone with victories in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's PSL Wrap: Bidvest Wits edge out Maritzburg United, AmaZulu overcome Ajax Cape Town

The Clever Boys welcomed an in-form Maritzburg United side which had won its last three games in all competitions, at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg.

The hosts broke the deadlock through Keegan Ritchie , who hit the back of the net with a thunderous shot from a free-kick to make it 1-0 to Wits in the 15th minute.

The Team of Choice tried to level matters, but they could not beat Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet, who had a relatively quiet first half.

The score was 1-0 to Wits with the hosts having dominated the first half.

Maritzburg came back rejuvenated after restart following a half-time team talk with their coach Fadlu Davids.

Second-half substitute Mohau Mokate made an impact as he beat South Africa international to make it 1-1 in the 78th minute.

However, Buhle Mkhwanazi proved to be the hero for Wits as he scored with a header from a well-taken corner-kick with six minutes left to make it 2-1.

The match ended in a 2-1 victory in favour of Wits, who moved up eighth place on the league standings, while Maritzburg remained third on the table.

At the King Zwelithini Stadium, AmaZulu played host to fellow strugglers, Ajax Cape Town in the largest city in KwaZulu-Natal, Durban.

The score was 0-0 at the interval with the two teams having created goal-scoring opportunities, but they could not convert them.

The deadlock was finally broken five minutes into the second-half and it was Mhlengi Cele , who beat Ajax keeper Jody February to make it 1-0 to AmaZulu.

However, the lead only lasted for 10 minutes as Rodrick Kabwe scored with a beautiful free-kick to make it 1-1 - stunning AmaZulu fans into silence inside the stadium.

Both teams searched for a late winning goal, but it was AmaZulu scored through Siyanda Zwane , who netted an own goal to hand the home side a 2-1 win on the night.

The victory took AmaZulu to ninth-place on the league standings, while Ajax remained 15th on the table.





