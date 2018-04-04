Hector Bellerin claims to have quickly ended his feud with Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil following their on-field row against Stoke.

Bellerin reveals how Ozil row ended following 'you talk too much' jibe

The Gunners were frustrated by the Potters for 75 minutes at Emirates Stadium before a late rally led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wrapped up a 3-0 win.

As Arsenal struggled to force a breakthrough, Bellerin and Ozil exchanged words after the former picked out the latter in an offside position.

Both men were aware of the need to smooth over their differences afterwards, with three Premier League points helping them to iron out any issues.

Bellerin told Sky Sports on an in-house altercation: "We are two passionate players and we love the game, and you get into those situations.

"Straight after the game, we were hugging each other. It happens and what happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch.

"I think he said something like, 'You talk too much' and to be fair, if I was a guy playing alongside myself, I do probably talk a bit too much!

"But I always want to give information to the players in front of me and I want players to demand from me as well. That is how it works.

"We only have a pair of eyes so, when you have players around you that can give you information, it is always important.

"It is normal to always get into things like that in games, this time the cameras picked it up.

"This is part of football, it happens every day and once it finishes, we are all friends again."

Bellerin had continued to tease Ozil in the wake of a welcome victory over Stoke, with the Spaniard taking his unique brand of banter to social media.



When @MesutOzil1088 walks into the dressing room... love you bro pic.twitter.com/jNvQi2sisB — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 1, 2018

Ozil was also in playful mood, though, and quickly hit back at his team-mate.



We both know you have no eyes for anything but your precious hair in the dressing room Just kidding! Love you too bro https://t.co/MS7UZcD9Yl — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 1, 2018

It would appear that any differences have been resolved, with Arsenal needing everyone to be pulling in the same direction when they return to action in the first leg of a Europa League quarter-final clash with CSKA Moscow on Thursday.