I-League 2nd Division: Delhi United pip Lonestar Kashmir

Delhi United registered a 3-0 win over Lonestar Kashmir in their Group A clash of the ongoing second division I-League at the Ambedkar stadium, on Tuesday evening.

Mohammed Shahjahan opened the scoring for Delhi United by converting an 18th-minute penalty before Sunny Varun Thakur gave his side a 2-0 lead at half-time. Substitute Rungsing Muinao's second-half strike (71') sealed full points for the Delhi-based club.

Lonestar, who had lost 2-1 against Real Kashmir in a derby before their 3-3 draw against visitors FC Pune City B team, are however not the only side without a win in the group. The Pune-based team only have three draws to show so far.

Delhi United were one of the sides to draw (0-0) against Pune City B team before they were beaten 4-2 by Hindustan in their opener.

The Shaji Prabakaran-owned side, who picked up their first three points of the campaign, will have their next test against Real Kashmir on April 7 while Lonestar Kashmir will be looking to break their winless run of four matches when they face Hindustan a day earlier.

In fact, FC Pune City B team's (3) goalless draw with Hindustan (7) on Monday allowed Delhi United (4) to leapfrog into the third place in the group.

As it stands, Hindustan lead the pack despite being equal on points with Real Kashmir, while Lonestar's (1) defeats place them at the bottom.