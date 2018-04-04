Lobi Stars' Thomas Adeshina says his side are hoping not to return empty-handed as they confront Abia Warriors at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Wednesday.

Lobi Stars won't leave Umuahia empty-handed, says Thomas Adeshina

Solomon Ogbeide's men are current league leaders with a three-point advantage at the top, having defeated Rivers United 3-2.in their last league encounter at the Aper Aku Stadium in Markudi.

And the forward assures that they will put in their possible best to avoid a defeat against the Uchendu Warriors in their quest to retain the league top spot.

"We are fully prepared and can't wait to face Abia Warriors on Wednesday," Adeshina told Goal.

"They are a very good side with good players and are also an unpredictable team. They are strong and are capable of beating any side but we are hoping to surprise them at home.

"I'm happy we won our last match against Rivers United and the victory really boosted our confidence and also kept us on top of the table. Now, our focus is to get an away point.

"We know that they will definitely have their plans to win, but we'll do our very best not to leave Umuahia empty-handed. We want to remain on top and must do everything not to lose."

Table-toppers Lobi Stars have garnered 26 points from 14 games and would aim for at least a draw against Abia Warriors to stay atop.