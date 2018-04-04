Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Simphiwe Tshabalala is yet signed a new contract at the Naturena-based side despite his agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane having revealed that the player would put pen to paper last week.

Why Siphiwe Tshabalala hasn't signed new Kaizer Chiefs deal

The 33-year-old playmaker is the second longest serving player at Chiefs after Itumeleng Khune, and his current contract with the club is due to expire at the end of the current season.

A source close to The Citizen has disclosed that Chiefs’ busy schedule is made it impossible for the club and Mahlakgane to finalize Shabba's new deal.

“From what I understand Shabba just needs to sign. His manager needs to meet with Chiefs bosses for them to finalise everything," the source said.

Mahlakgane confirmed to the same publication that Tshabalala was set to extend his stay at Amakhosi by signing a new contract last week.

"All the parties have agreed on a deal but it has not been signed and they can’t make an official announcement,” the source added.

Tshabalala played 89 minutes as Chiefs edged out Baroka FC 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match at the Port Elizabeth Stadium over the weekend.

“The club is involved in league games and the Nedbank Cup. So, they have been travelling a lot, but as soon as that’s done then they will sit and talk," the source added.

Shabba and his Chiefs team-mates will face Free State Stars in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the Goble Park Stadium on Wednesday night.

“I think after their game with Free State Stars, that is when they will have the meeting," the source concluded.

Tshabalala is expected to make his 25th appearance of the season against his former side, Stars, in Bethlehem.

He joined Amakhosi from Ea Lla Koto midway through the 2006/07 campaign, and he has gone to make over 340 appearances for the club.