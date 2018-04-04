Kano Pillars will bounce back against Ifeanyi Ubah, says Adewale Ojebisi

Ahead of Wednesday's crunch tie with Ifeanyi Ubah, Kano Pillars' Adewale Ojebisi reveals his side are seeking a return to winning ways at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Ibrahim Musa's men are winless in three games in a row, having only picked a point from possible nine but they would be seeking a turnaround against Ladan Bosso's men.

And the former Shooting Stars man vows they will leave nothing to chance in the quest to secure victory over strong Nnewi-based Boys.

"It has been a rough journey for us this season but we have not done badly so far," Ojebisi told Goal.

"We have been working hard in training and are promising that on Wednesday we will go all out for victory against Ifeanyi Ubah.

"It is an important match for us because we are yet to win any of our last three matches. It has been tough but we hope to put up a good show because we really need the three points.

"Ifeanyi Ubah are not doing badly in the league and we expect them to come out very strong, but we will not waste the advantage of playing at home.

"We played a 1-1 draw in our last home game against Niger Tornadoes and not happy with our recent results. All we want is just to bounce back and put smiles on the faces of the fans."

Kano Pillars are third with 21 points from 14 games and they would have in mind that a win over Ifeanyi Ubah will move them to second place on the Nigeria top-flight log.