Wasiu Jimoh started out as a striker with Shooting Stars but after finding playing time opportunities limited at FC IfeanyiUbah, he is trying to adapt himself to his new role as a defender with the Anambra Warriors and he is not shy to recount what brought about his new experience.

Wasiu Jimoh ready to play any role for FC IfeanyiUbah

The player had a good game against Plateau United at the right back and he is in the team’s squad for the game with Kano Pillars that is slated for Wednesday at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

He revealed that it wasn’t that he has lost his scoring instinct but that he is doing his best to help the Nnewi side and that he is open to playing at any position the coaches asked him to feature.

“The game with Plateau United was a good one and it was great that we kept a clean sheet against them,” Jimoh told Goal.

“You should not be surprised to see me play at the right back. It is not as if I have forgotten how to put the ball at the back of the net but the coaches are trying out something different which I will like to be part of. I have been told to help the team in the defence and I don’t have any problem with it.

“As a player, you should be ready to help your team in any area you are called upon to do so. It doesn’t mean that I can’t return back to my preferred position which is to score goals whenever I am told to do so.”

The player further stressed that they are in Kano to try and go in search of the maximum points at the expense of Sai Masu Gida in their gradual quest to move to the top half of the league table.

“We are not in Kano to count the bridge, but are there to see if it is possible to pick the three points that will help us massively in the league table," he continued.

"Games involving both clubs in the past have always been tough and I feel it will be the same this term too.

“The team is getting into shape and the big win we had against Plateau United has given us the self-belief and confidence that we can achieve something meaningful at the end of the season if we try to remain consistent for the most part of the season.”