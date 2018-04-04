El Kanemi Warriors’ Nura Mohammed feels he has a lot to improve on despite being an integral member of the Borno Army and also getting a call-up to the Flying Eagles squad preparatory for the Caf U20 AFCON qualifiers.

El Kanemi Warriors' Nura Mohammed seeks improvement

Mohammed, a product of the the El Kanemi Feeders team, broke into the main team of the Maiduguri side when he distinguished himself during the preseason tournaments held in Kano last December and the young striker has disclosed that he wants to remain grounded knowing that he has a lot to still learn for him to become a complete player.

“We have just returned from Egypt and I want to say that the experience we had there will help us later during the qualifiers because the two games taught us what we were still missing in the team,” Mohammed told Goal.

“I have returned back to Maiduguri to help my team knowing that we are not where we ought to be in the league table. I am also still evolving as player. I can't claim that I know it all. I am still learning and I am not shy to confirm that.

“I want to remain humble knowing that I am just starting my career as a footballer. I can’t claim that I have achieved anything yet. I will keep on improving so that I can be a better player.”

Despite their NPFL midweek tie with Akwa United postponed due to the Promise Keepers' involvement in the Caf Confederation Cup, the youngster says his team must continue to work hard.

“It is our responsibilities to ensure that we are far above where we are in the league table now," he continued.

"We must improve our performance and ensure that we approach the remaining matches of the first stanza with seriousness in our attempt to lift the club.

“It is a shame that our game with Akwa United can’t take place because of their continental game, but we must continue to train harder and stick together to ensure that El Kanemi Warriors leave the relegation zone before the end of the first round of the league.”