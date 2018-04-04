An unimpressed Gennaro Gattuso has advised Leonardo Bonucci to focus on captaining AC Milan rather than trying to influence the club's transfer plans.

'I didn't like what he said' - Gattuso upset by Bonucci's transfer comments

In an interview with Calciomercato on Monday, Italy defender Bonucci revealed his eagerness to see the Rossoneri splash out on "top international players" in the off-season.

But the comments annoyed Gattuso, whose side meet Inter on Wednesday in a Derby della Madonnina that could have considerable top-four implications.

It is the second time Gattuso has taken issue with one of his players in a matter of days, having criticised Hakan Calhanoglu for dropping his head and failing to track back during the 3-1 defeat to Juventus on Saturday.

"Bonucci has to be a captain, I didn't like what he said. When I played, it was the club that chose the players and the coach did his job," Gattuso told reporters.

"I have a direct relationship with my lads, they know what I want and what I think. No one should be offended.

"With Calhanoglu, we talked and it's all OK."

Milan's defeat to Juve snapped an encouraging 10-match unbeaten run in Serie A that sparked calls for Gattuso to be handed a long-term contract.

However, the former midfielder is yet to finalise an extension despite chief executive Marco Fassone's willingness to discuss a deal.

"It's not a problem. There's no rush on my contract renewal," Gattuso said.

"I was given a great opportunity, I feel a lot of responsibility and I don't want to waste energy talking about my contract."