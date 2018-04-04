Ola Aina is hopeful of Hull City’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Tuesday’s English Championship outing.

Hull City’s Ola Aina targets Wolverhampton Wanderers’ scalp

The Wolves sit at the summit of the log with 85 points from 39 games; in contrast to the Tigers who are battling for survival in the second tier.

However, while the Nigeria international is unfazed by the obvious difference, he is backing the KCOM Stadium outfit to pick a positive result against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

"It is the Championship and anyone can beat anyone," Aina told club website.

"As of now, Wolves have been playing well and they have got some fantastic players. They are looking to pick up three points wherever and whoever they play.

"It will be a tough one, but it is not one that we are thinking is out of our hands. We can go there and do a job - we firmly believe that.

"As always, we'll go into the game with confidence in our ability to produce the right sort of performance and pick up a positive result. Hopefully, we can do just that.”

The Chelsea loanee has been a regular fixture for Hull City since his arrival at the club in the summer, featuring in all but two of their games in the Championship.