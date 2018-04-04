Mathare United skipper George Owino four matches away from a century

Mathare United Skipper George Owino will be four games away from hitting a century appearance for Mathare United when the ‘Slum Boys’ take on Nakumatt in a mid-week Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

Owino is set to make his 96th appearance for Mathare 96th since his switch to the Slum based side in January 2015.

The skipper, who has played the full 90 minutes of the eight league matches so far, has, however urged his teammates not to underrate a struggling Nakumatt.

The Wednesday’s clash will coincide with the centre-half defender’s 37th birthday.

With the wisdom that comes after playing top-flight football for over a decade, Owino believes there should be no margin for error against Anthony Mwangi’s charges who have been hit hard by financial challenges that have left them at 15th place with 6 points.

“It’s difficult to play when you have no money in your pockets and it’s unfortunate that Nakumatt players have been going through that for a long time now. However that does not mean that they are an easy side to beat,” said Owino.

“They are an experienced team and we have to approach them cautiously. We have to convert our chances and defend as a team,” Owino told the club's official website.

“People have been talking about my retirement but passion keeps me going. It’s a good feeling to be the leader of such a wonderful group,” offered the former Kenyan international with a glowing smile.

On the prospects of winning the league this year, he remains adamant that it’s still early days.

“The league is more competitive this year because the gap between the top five teams is very small. We have performed better this season after struggling last season. So it is just a matter of being consistent and see where it takes us. Our primary target is a top 8 finish,” underlined Owino.