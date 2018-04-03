Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito says his team are experienced enough to face anybody in the Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC coach rejects inexperience tag on team

Talks of Still Believe's lack of experience have been rife following Sunday's 1-0 defeat to giants Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

For many, the notion is premised on Dreams' strong comeback after going 1-0 down on 20 minutes, particularly in the second half, but ultimately failing to make their dominance count.

“What’s the meaning of experience? It’s something you’ve done and you’re doing it again," Zito told the media.

"It [problem] is not lack of experience. These were the same players when things were tough against Wa All Stars, they won.

"Again, [they are] the same players that won the Ghalca G-8 [pre-season tournament].

"I’m telling you, this is my house and my players are experienced."

Sunday's game against the Phobians was the second time Dreams failed to pick three points this season following the 1-1 away draw at Berekum Chelsea.

“Remember it was Accra Hearts of Oak [we were up against] and we were playing away," Zito added.

"You can’t go to someone’s home and take whatever you want.

"We had several opportunities except that we couldn’t make it count and Hearts made use of theirs.

"We’ve been beaten and we’ve accepted."

Dreams sit fifth on the table ahead of matchday five's clash with newly-promoted Karela FC.

It is only Still Believe's second season in the elite division.