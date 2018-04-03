Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban believes Friday's landmark strike against Bolton Wanderers puts him on the path to reach his full potential at Elland Road.

Relieved Ekuban talks up first goal after eight-month drought

The Italian-born Ghanaian had to endure a frustrating eight-month wait for his first league goal following a summer move last year.

After netting the opener in the 2-1 win over Wolves, the 24-year-old sees light at the end of the tunnel.

“It is a really nice feeling, I’ve been searching for this goal for a long time and it came,” Ekuban told LUTV.

“I could have had a hat-trick, but I am really happy with the goal I got.

“I really enjoyed the goal, my team-mates were really happy for me as well, so it was a really nice day, with the win for the team.

“The gaffer has been trying to let us know that we are a better team than how we have been playing.

“He has tried to help us find the confidence in each other and we are trying to play our best to help us finish as well as we can.

“A goal brings a lot of confidence and hopefully I can show that in the matches coming up.

“We now have to recover from this game, come back and try and do what we did on Friday, against Fulham on Tuesday.”

It has been a tough time for Ekuban at Elland Road as his form aside, the striker has had to battle with injuries, one of such setbacks keeping him on the sidelines for almost three months.

His predicaments led to club fans openly calling for his exit, less than a year after his acquisition.

The attacker, who wants to represent Ghana at senior level owing to his parentage, was on the books of Albanian side Partizani Tirana last season, scoring 17 times in 34 league appearances.