Kakamega Homeboyz terminates contract with Gor Mahia player

Kenyan Premier League side, Kakamega Homeboyz have terminated their contract with Gor Mahia midfielder, John ‘Softie’ Ndirangu.

Ndirangu moved to Kakamega last January on a season loan deal, but according to Homeboyz chairman, Cleophas Shimanyula, the player has never shown up for training for the last three months.

The Western-based side were left with no option but to write to Gor Mahia to take back their player who has since gone AWOL.

“We had signed him from Gor Mahia for a season-long loan deal but he has not turned up for training for the last three months. There is nothing for free in this world. We have written to Gor Mahia to take him back. We don’t need him for now,” he told Goal.

Kakamega Homeboyz are 11th on the log with 10 points from eight games.