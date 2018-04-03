Matip out for rest of season with thigh injury

Liverpool defender Joel Matip looks set to miss the rest of the season with a thigh problem that is likely to require surgery.

The Cameroon international sustained the injury during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

It did not prevent him from completing the full 90 minutes at Selhurst Park as the Reds came from behind to win, but he was examined afterwards due to discomfort.

A further medical assessment has determined surgery is likely to be needed in order to resolve the issue.

As such, Matip is expected to miss the rest of the season, dealing manager Jurgen Klopp a significant blow ahead of a busy few weeks at Anfield.

The 26-year-old has featured 25 times in the Premier League this term and will have been expected to start alongside Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool's upcoming Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City – the first leg to be played at Anfield on Wednesday.

However, Klopp will now have to turn to either the much-maligned Dejan Lovren as the Reds bid to reach the last four, with Ragnar Klavan available in reserve.

Klopp is already fearing the worst with regards to the hamstring problem sustained by Adam Lallana at Selhurst Park.

Lallana left the field just five minutes after arriving as a second-half substitute, with the Liverpool manager suggesting afterwards that the issue could be a serious one. Lallana has been able to start just three games so far this season due to muscle injuries, and has joined fellow England international Joe Gomez on the sidelines.

Emre Can, meanwhile, is losing his battle to be fit for Wednesday's game with City. The German is yet to resume full training after a back injury picked up last month, and could be forced to sit out the game at Anfield.

Liverpool will hold a training session at Melwood on Tuesday evening, and Can would need to play a full part in order to be considered for the game against Pep Guardiola's side. A more realistic target could be Saturday's Merseyside derby at Everton.