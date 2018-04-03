A near full house as Mathare United prepares to take over KPL leadership

Mathare United will go top of the Kenyan Premier League on Wednesday should they beat Nakumatt FC.

Near full house as Mathare United prepares to take over KPL leadership

Francis Kimanzi side are currently two points behind league leaders, Gor Mahia and maximum points against a struggling Nakumatt will see them take the lead once again this season.

The morale at the Goan Institute training camp is at its highest point ahead of the midweek clash that comes following a 1-0 victory over Chemelil Sugar last Friday.

Kimanzi has a near full squad for selection with the duo of Ahmed Ahmad and David Owino back in contention for a place in the matchday squad after missing out on Chemelil Sugar’s win.

The trio of Roy Syamba (knee), Wycliffe Kasaya (broken finger) and Abubakar Keya (knee) remain sidelined due to injury.

The ‘Slum Boys’ have 17 points and a win will take them to the summit with a point above Gor Mahia, who will be involved in continental assignment this weekend.