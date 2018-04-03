The Premier Soccer League will again take the centre stage this week as Ajax Cape Town travel to Durban in honour of their clash against AmaZulu.

Ajax Cape Town’s Mosa Lebusa eyes a win over AmaZulu

Usuthu bagged a vital point in the reverse fixture away at Athlone Stadium, but the Urban Warriors are now gunning for revenge.

According to skipper Mosa Lebusa, the Mother City side is aware that a clash at the King Goodwill Zwelithini will not be an easy one, but he said he feels they will return to Cape Town with all the three points.

Despite having had a long break since their last game against Bloemfontein Celtic on March 3, Lebusa said they have worked hard preparing for the match and are ready to face their hosts.

Speaking to the Ajax website, the left back said they have worked on their mistakes, before revealing that their 2-2 draw is still fresh in their minds.

With both sides chasing a win at all costs, the Mother City outfit is more desperate as they are currently placed 15th on the log table with 24 points in as many games, and the 25-year-old full-back will hope to lead his troops and emerge as victors.

“Yeah look, it’s been long since we last played our last game and I think the last couple of weeks have allowed us to rectify our mistakes, work hard and I think we are ready for the game,” Lebusa said.

“We feel like it’s going to be a good game for us, we know it’s not going to be easy especially in Durban, they have a home ground advantage," said the defender.

“But yeah we worked hard and I feel good that we will win it," explained Lebusa.

“Look, we can’t forget what they did to us, the game was almost finished and they scored two goals," recalled the captain.

“So, we are going to Tuesday's game, knowing what they are capable of doing but we can’t just think about them, we have to think about ourselves. We are a very good team with talented players,” he concluded.

With both sides chasing a win in the league, the tightly clash will be staged at 19:30 on Tuesday night.