Wazito FC motivated by weekend win ahead of Gor Mahia tie

Wazito FC registered their third win of the season after downing Zoo Kericho on Monday.

KPL newbies motivated by weekend win ahead of Gor Mahia tie

A brace by Piston Mutamba shot Frank Ouna side to tenth on the log with eleven points.

The tactician says the victory was a timely boost ahead of their crunch tie against league leaders Gor Mahia .

"We played well, occupied all necessary spaces that they (Zoo) could have used, and by doing that we left them without options.

"My players executed our game plan effectively and that enabled us to get maximum points that we really wanted," Ouna told Goal.

"This win is a big boost for us ahead of our match against Gor Mahia. They are coming into the game as favourites but remember football is played on the pitch. We definitely will give our best."

Wazito have won three, drawn two and lost three of their eight league matches.