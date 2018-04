Al Ain will be a tough opponent for Al Rayyan on the 16th of April 2018 when they travel to Qatar to fight for the final qualification spot from Group D in matchday 6 of the AFC Champions League.

Date and time of Al Rayyan’s upcoming match against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League

Al Rayyan, who lost to Esteghlal in the most recent matchday, sit on 6 points in third place meanwhile Al Ain’s win against Al Hilal means that they sit in second place with 7 points and have the advantage going into the final match of the group stages.

